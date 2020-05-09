Tekashi 69 Was Reportedly Relocated After His Address Leaked Online

Promoting his return to music and social media for a little over a week, Tekashi 69 proved that numbers never lie as his Instagram Live return brought more than 2 million viewers to the livestream. Paired with the livestream that found him bragging about his fame and defending his decision to cooperate with federal authorities, Tekashi also shared a colorful visual for his latest single, “Gooba.”

Though the livestream seemed to achieve all the goals he had in mind for the weekend, the braggadocious affair failed to run its course without any problems.

A record breaking 2 million watched Tekashi go live and he apologizes for snitching pic.twitter.com/tJafMEDnVF — UPROXX Music (@uproxxmusic) May 8, 2020

Heading out to his balcony to post a picture of him flexing some money, Tekashi quickly ran into a problem according to TMZ after a neighbor spotted him on the balcony and not only recorded him on it but leaked the address of where he was staying. Hours later, TMZ reported that Tekashi’s lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, confirmed that the rapper had been relocated for security reasons. Lazzaro also added that federal authorities were notified of the move.

Tekashi69’s location already exposed 😯 pic.twitter.com/Fnzqot2iUK — Rap Spotlights (@musicspotlights) May 9, 2020

One would think that staying low would be the best call for Tekashi and his team but during his Instagram livestream on Friday, Tekashi made it clear that refraining from his trolling and eccentric ways was not the plan for the nearby future.

[via TMZ]