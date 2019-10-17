Tekashi 69 Associate Mel Murda Has Been Sentenced To Over 11 Years In Prison

While much of the attention in the case against New York’s Nine Trey Bloods has been focused on the turncoat Tekashi 69, the gang’s other members are beginning to see their sentences come down in the wake of his testimony against them. The latest member to learn his fate is Jamel Jones — aka “Mel Murda,” who pled guilty to racketeering and narcotics offenses in April. XXL reports, via Matthew Russell Lee of Inner City Press, that today, Jones received his sentence: 135 months in prison. That shakes out to 11 years and four months behind bars for the former rap impresario who previously worked with Jim Jones of Diplomats.

Before sentencing, Jones’ attorney asked for a much-lighter sentence of 78 months, while prosecutors pushed for 135 to 168 months, saying it would be a “reasonable reflection of the overall seriousness of Mel Murda’s crimes.” It looks like the judge sided with the State in this case, determining that Mel’s narcotics distribution conspiracy charge (for selling a kilogram of fentanyl) was worth the full 11-year bid. Murda didn’t testify in the case against fellow Nine Treys Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack and Anthony “Harv” Ellison, but was heard on a voice recording played for the jury discussing plans to “super violate” Tekashi with Jim Jones.

Other Nine Trey members who were sentenced include Faheem “Crippy” Walter (62 months) and Tekashi’s former manager Kifano “Shotti” Jordan (15 years). Tekashi himself is currently awaiting sentencing, which will take place in December. Nuke and Mack set to be sentenced in February of 2020.