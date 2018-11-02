Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In my recent interview with Tenacious D, rock comedians Jack Black and Kyle Gass teased their upcoming tour behind their new album, Post-Apocalypto, as being analogous to Tommy, The Wall, American Idiot, and any other great rock operas in the genre’s history. Knowing the spirited mythos of the duo, which would take no pause in naming themselves the best band in the history of rock, there is of course reason to believe this might be hyperbolic. But stopping by Jimmy Kimmel Live last night, Tenacious D seemed ready to prove that their latest songs deserve to be performed on big stages for big audiences.

Returning to the site where they announced their new album to begin with, the pair knocked out a pair of Post-Apolcalypto tracks on the show’s outdoor stage and held nothing back in the performances. This includes a pretty epic recorder solo during “Colors” and a Led Zeppelin impression that would make Greta Van Fleet jealous on “Woman Time.” Recorded on the eve of their album release, Tenacious D lived up to their band name with a mini set that successfully peaked the anticipation leading up to the album.

Watch “Woman Time” above and “Colors” below from last night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live. Post-Apocalypto is out now.