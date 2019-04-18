Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The 1975 are sticking around the Los Angeles area before their second weekend playing Coachella, and the band visited resident late night show The Late Late Show With James Corden on Wednesday. They took the stage for a performance of their A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships standout “It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You)” and sat down for a chat with with Corden.

Their performance is great. The 1975 have been touring this album for a few months now, and their confidence playing the new songs shows. Matty Healy’s vocals sound incredible, and the band members are at the top of their game. Between the background dancers and Healy’s oversized pants, the performance actually looks a lot like the video for “It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You),” albeit without the uncanny elements.

In their conversation with Corden, the band also shared some details on their upcoming follow-up to ABIIOR. Their touring schedule is pretty busy this spring and summer, but the band confirmed that they’re still aiming for a 2019 release for the new record. Healy elaborated on why the band is following the record up so fast.

“We’re in that age now where you watch the best thing you’ve ever seen on Netflix and you’re like, ‘That was the best thing I’ve ever seen,'” Healy said. “And you just want the next thing immediately. And I’m like that with music as well. I want to tour for the next two years. What do you want to do in a band? You want to affect culture. And I don’t think you can do that with one record now.”

Watch The 1975’s performance of “It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You)” above and their chat with Corden below.