Getty Image

Jeopardy! is known for eliciting some pretty hilarious answers, but it’s always disappointing when none of the contestants get an answer right. That was the case on Friday night’s episode, when none of the participants could figure out a clue involving The 1975.

Jeopardy! is currently hosting an installment of Teen Tournament, in which the contestants are between the ages of 13 and 17. The recent episode had a question which referenced The 1975’s sophomore album I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It. Host Alex Trebek gave the young participants the clue, “I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it was a no. 1 album for this ‘yearly’ band.” A short silence followed the clue because none of the contestants knew the right answer. “Who are the 1975?” Trebek then answered for the teens before moving on to the next question.

lmao @the1975 were an answer on jeopardy today but no one got it right 🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/86mJQzpwQa — Tarynn Law (@tarynnjanine) June 22, 2019

In other recent Jeopardy! news, the long-running winner, James Holzhauer, donated a portion of his prize money to a cancer organization in Alex Trebek’s name. Trebek publicly announced last March that he has been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer. Since the original announcement, Trebek has said he’s “near remission” and continues to host the show.