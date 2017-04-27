The 1975’s New Album ‘Music For Cars’ Will Be The End Of An Era

The 1975’s Matt Healy stopped by Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 Radio show today. After celebrating Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble” and walking through the band’s early career, Healy announced that his band is coming out with a follow-up to his band’s sneakily great 2016 album I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it. Healy says that their new album will be called Music For Cars and it is coming next year.

“The next record’s called ‘Music For Cars,’” Healy told Lowe. “That’s the title and it references our 2nd EP or our 3rd EP.”

When he wasn’t nerding out over Migos, Healy explained his process for creating music with his mega-successful pop-rock band.

“If it doesn’t make me physically dance or cry within the first 48 hours we normally get rid of it,” he said.

However, who knows if that process will hold in the future. The frontman also said that Cars is the end of this era of his band.

“We were always gonna do a trilogy of records,” he said. “I’m not saying that after this album it’s the end of The 1975, but it’s the end of an era.”

