On a guest spot on DJ Zane Lowe’s Apple Music radio show today, The 1975 frontman Matty Healy talked sincerity and shared another track from the band’s upcoming album, A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships.

A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships is one of the most buzzed about albums due out this fall, and despite all the hype surrounding the band, Healy said that he’s not feeling the pressure. After Online Relationships drops, The 1975 are already planning on releasing another album in 2019.

This album comes out in October and then there will be a new song off a new album out by, like, January. It’s going to be happening regardless of the form that it sticks to. I like albums man I’ve really struggled with this album to do what you do with singles which is I don’t know, explain what the album’s going to be like or like delineate the record.

Healy also shared some context for “Sincerity Is Scary.” Healy is frustrated with our tendency to lean on irony when we should be embracing honesty and openness in relating to one another.

I’ve become so aware of the shtick that exists within my kind of lyrical narrative as well, because obviously I love everything that I’ve done previously, but now as I got older I see these kind of defense mechanisms […] I think on this record it’s slightly more, it’s just a bit more open and a bit easier, and genuinely sincere.

Listen to The 1975’s new single “Sincerity Is Scary” above. Their album A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships is set to drop on November 30 via Polydor. You can pre-order ithere