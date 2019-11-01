The Cool Kids Link Up With Kenny Beats On The Young Gunz-Sampling ‘Dipped’

The Cool Kids may be one of the biggest secrets of hip-hop while consistently staying in rotation on independent music enthusiasts’ playlists. Friday, The Cool Kids linked up with hip-hop heavyweight producer Kenny Beats on their new Young Gunz-sampling track “Dipped”.

“Dipped” comes on the heels of the duo’s summer EP with heavy production from Alchemist. The new track includes a sample from Young Gunz’s track “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” from the Roc-A-Fella days completed by Kenny Beats. The Cool Kids returned to their Twiter account for the first time since July to post about “Dipped” last week.

"Dipped" by The Cool Kids x @kennybeats – Coming soon pic.twitter.com/caclvwG2x5 — The Cool Kids (@theCoolxKids) October 23, 2019

“I remember hearing the Cool Kids for the first time; (I) deleted all my beats and threw out all my clothes,” Kenny Beats says in a press release. “(I) bought an NCAA snapback and started pitching all my samples (for) as low as I could. To call (The Cool Kids) friends and collaborators now is unreal to me.”

Sir Michael Rocks and Chuck Inglish take turns boast-rapping about smoking and joking, staying un-finessable by women, and staying flyer than the lames in their verses. “Folded at the crease; white folks, please don’t call police, ” Chuck Inglish raps. “I’m trying to keep the peace.”

Stream “Dipped” here.