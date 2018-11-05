Watch The Good, The Bad & The Queen’s Macabre New Video For ‘Gun To The Head’

11.05.18 2 hours ago

In a couple of weeks on November 16, the British band The Good, The Bad & The Queen will end an 11 year hiatus between full-length albums by releasing their latest project Merrie Land. Led by Damon Albarn — whose hands have been staggeringly full already with his other bands Gorillaz and Blur — the group have been stepping out for some of their first live performances to build up some buzz. Today, they offered another new track from Merrie Land to give fans a taste of the new album.

Titled “Gun To The Head,” the new single is a jaunty and macabre composition, with a truly unsettling video, featuring a full-sized person designed to look like a ventriloquist’s dummy crooning out the words. You don’t know what creepy is until you’ve seen a ventriloquist’s dummy merrily singing something like, “At the point where the sky and the earth touch / Is the head of the Unicorn / Nailed to the wheel in the middle of the town / Is the nightingale alone.”

The Good, The Bad And The Queen’s latest album Merrie Land is set to drop on November 16 via via Studio 13. You can pre-order your copy here, and check out the latest single “Gun To The Head” in the video above.

Around The Web

TAGSDamon AlbarnMerrie LandThe Good The Bad And The Queen

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.05.18 1 hour ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.05.18 4 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Vince Staples, Takeoff, And Tenacious D

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Vince Staples, Takeoff, And Tenacious D

11.02.18 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

10.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.30.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.29.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP