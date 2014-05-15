The Guy Who Sold The Jay Z Vs. Solange Fight Tape To TMZ Has Been Caught

#Beyonce #Jay Z
05.15.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

Was it worth it? The Standard Hotel employee who sold the footage of Jay Z and Solange’s fight over who gets to push the elevator button (Solange is SUCH a Plucky) was fired Wednesday…after getting $250,000 from TMZ. Now, I’m no big-city lawyer, I’m just a simple country-fried blogger who don’t know nothing about no suing someone for everything he’s worth, but I’m going to say, yes, it was worth it.

The Standard Hotel said the person had been terminated for “breaching the security polices of the hotel and recording the confidential CCTV video.”

The hotel said after the video first aired it was “shocked and disappointed” by the security breach. It said Wednesday that it will turn over “all available information to criminal authorities.” (Via)

The Beygency is already on the case, because the Solangency is just one random wino.

Via CBS News

Around The Web

TOPICS#Beyonce#Jay Z
TAGSBEYONCEJay ZSOLANGE KNOWLES

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP