The Guy Who Sold The Jay Z Vs. Solange Fight Tape To TMZ Has Been Caught

Was it worth it? The Standard Hotel employee who sold the footage of Jay Z and Solange’s fight over who gets to push the elevator button (Solange is SUCH a Plucky) was fired Wednesday…after getting $250,000 from TMZ. Now, I’m no big-city lawyer, I’m just a simple country-fried blogger who don’t know nothing about no suing someone for everything he’s worth, but I’m going to say, yes, it was worth it.

The Standard Hotel said the person had been terminated for “breaching the security polices of the hotel and recording the confidential CCTV video.” The hotel said after the video first aired it was “shocked and disappointed” by the security breach. It said Wednesday that it will turn over “all available information to criminal authorities.” (Via)

The Beygency is already on the case, because the Solangency is just one random wino.

Via CBS News