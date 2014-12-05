The Internet Is Totally Freaking Out Over These Photos Of Taylor Swift And Karlie Kloss Possibly Kissing

Taylor Swift and her BFF Karlie Kloss attended a 1975 show together in New York City last night, and one audience member snapped some photos which appear to make it look as if Taylor Swift’s next angsty breakup song might be about a woman? According to Twitter user @kathyparkk, these images are definitely, without a doubt, capturing Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss “making out”:

Although as Gawker points out, Taylor was supposedly at the show to see 1975 lead singer Matt Healy, who supposedly got her number in Los Angeles a couple of months back — which seems a more likely scenario. Maybe the music was loud and they were just putting their heads close to one another to be able to have a conversation?

Then again, may I present Exhibit B, which Taylor Swift posted to Instagram after the show:

Figures, Taylor Swift is going gay and she’s only banging supermodels. She’s like the Leo DiCaprio of . . . I don’t know, grudge-holding cat lady pop singers?

(Via Gawker)