Here’s A Sneak Peek Of Dave Grohl Having A Drum-Off On ‘The Muppets’

#The Muppets #Foo Fighters #Dave Grohl
12.01.15 2 years ago

Despite the perceived rough start for the new docu-sitcom The Muppets, which we gladly dispelled here, the series’ entertaining and charming guest spots keep a nice polish on an already solid show. One of the cameos teased earlier this month was from all-around nice guy and possibly rock and roll’s biggest star today, Dave Grohl. (Yes, Kanye, you count too, but stick with us here.)

The Foo Fighters leader was said to appear among the Henson creations for a drum-off, slipping into his old role in Nirvana (and occasionally in Queens Of The Stone Age) as a drumming legend. Well now, that video has arrived a little early — The Muppets airs in Canada before it airs in the states.

In between all the impressive drumming (and fake puppet drumming), Dave makes sure to get in some A+ trash talk on Animal. Without giving away the ending, most fans should come away satisfied with the end of the contest.

This comes off the heels of Foo Fighters releasing their brand-new Saint Cecilia EP for free last month, which if you haven’t grabbed, please go do that right now. So whatever the result of the fictional drum off, Dave Grohl is still coming out a winner.

You can watch the episode in full on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

(Via Consequence Of Sound)

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Muppets#Foo Fighters#Dave Grohl
TAGSdave grohlfoo fightersthe muppets

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP