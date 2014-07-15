The Musicians Who Denied Weird Al And 6 Other Things You Might Not Know About Mr. Yankovic

In case you missed it, Weird Al is celebrating his new album Mandatory Fun with 8 days of new music videos. I’m not even sure the internet can handle that much Weird Al, but it’s quite the feat for an artist and one hell of a promotional offering.
These days song parodies are a dime a dozen on YouTube with everyone from Cookie Monster to the Miami Dolphins cheerleaders getting in on the action. But we all know there’s only one king of the song parody, and he happens to wield an accordion. Weird Al’s been turning pop music’s biggest hits into silly — and often food oriented — versions of themselves since his 1979 parody, “My Bologna.” In celebration of his 13th — and possibly last — album, Mandatory Fun, here are seven things you might not know about the polka king of parody.
1. His newest album, “Mandatory Fun” might be his last. This might not seem like that strange of a fact, but Al’s been with Capital for 32 years — something that is almost unheard of in the music business and this album is the last one in his contract. He’s had five platinum albums during that time and three Grammy wins, so it’ll be interesting to see if he and Capital celebrate their 33rd anniversary, or if Al moves into a relationship with a new label. He recently told NPR that he might not even do another full-length LP.
“And in fact, I don’t know that I’m going doing anymore traditional albums after this point. I think that digital distribution is more the way for me to go. Like, putting out a single at a time – possibly two or three tracks or an E.P. But I don’t know that putting out 12 songs at once in this day and age for me is the best way for me to get my music out there because if I’m waiting that long chances are a lot of the material is going to be somewhat dated by the time it comes out.”
2. Weird Al called Nirvana during their SNL gig to ask about lampooning “Smells Like Teen Spirit.” Dave Grohl told Jimmy Fallon that they first discussed Weird Al covering the song when he called their dressing room during their SNL performance.
“We were in the dressing room and there was the one girl — I can’t remember her name, only that she was a cast member — and she was like, ‘My friend Weird Al wants to talk to you.’ He called into the dressing room to ask if it was cool if he could do the ‘Teen Spirit’ parody.”
The boys were extremely satisfied with how the parody turned out, with Kurt even referring to Weird Al as a musical genius.
3. He was the most popular accordion player in his high school. Granted, he was the only accordion player, having picked up the instrument at the age of seven, but he was still supposedly one of the most popular kids at his Lynnwood, California high school. Al graduated at 16, was valedictorian, involved in the school’s production of Rebel Without a Cause, and started the Volcano Worshipers Club just for added notoriety. “We started the club just to get an extra picture of ourselves in the yearbook.”
4. Madonna was the only artist who gave him a parody idea. As a rule, Weird Al generally come up with his own parody ideas and which songs are deserving enough. His parody “Like A Surgeon” is the only time he’s used an idea from the artist he was parodying after Madonna asked him when he was going to get around to parodying her song “Like a Virgin.”
The fact that Weird Al has had a longer and more prosperous career than almost every artist he’s lampooned is the thing that really gets me by in this crazy world.
Because he’s awesome.
This fact is like the only ray of sunshine in an otherwise cloud-covered world.
Dare to be Stupid………….one of the greatest soundtrack songs to the greatest movie ever!
Trasnformers’ soundtrack may be one of my favorites ever (especially to workout to) but that acclaimed spot goes to Stan Bush’s “Dare:
And this mashup of his song set to Rocky 4’s training montage may be the greatest thing EVER!!
Thomas Stanford of Buffalo, NY asks: I’m a huge Transformers fan. I always found it interesting how “Dare to be Stupid” ended up in the middle of it. How did you manage that?
The Transformers soundtrack came out on Scotti Bros., so oddly enough, there were a bunch of Scotti Bros. artists on there. I think I probably got a phone call saying, “Hey, we’re gonna use one of your songs in this movie, if that’s okay with you,” and I probably said, “Sure, why not – hey, how did you get this number?”
UHF is such a great movie.
Word.
I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw a 10 facts about UHF article this week.
Joel Miller! You found the marble in the oatmeal!!!
For sure and it’s on YouTube for free.
That movie doesn’t get enough attention. Hilarious.
You get to drink from…….THE FIRE HOSE!!!!!!!
TBH I’m not even much of a fan of him, but UHF is absolutely hilarious.
Just call meeee… Misssster But-ter-fing-gers….
Wheel Of FISH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I wished Odenkirk would have expanded Daffy Mal’s “I Loathe LA” in the Mr Show movie, Run Ronnie Run.
I remember seeing Weird Al in the audience at Mr. Show Live about 12 years ago. Clearly a fan.
The only Weird Al “Capitol” Records release (to my knowledge) was the “My Bologna” single. Each album though “Bad Hair Day” was with Scotti Brothers, which was then acquired by Sony, which has released each album since “Running With Scissors” under their Volcano banner.
Yeah I sure missed that memo when the world famous “Capitol” Records started going by “Capital” Records.
Mr. F
Several years ago, I saw him live at the fair. I’d heard he put on a great show over the years but had never seen him live. He put on an incredible show. An incredibly talented artist whose a great showman and performer
I saw him do a show at Carowinds. It was August, in Charlotte, so it was hot as absolute balls. Al did every costume change and put on a damn near 3 hour show. I cannot adequately describe how good it was.
@Squish78 I have a friend who went to that show. He said Al walked around the crowd and shook everyones had. Sounds like an awesome dude.
@trollsoharduniversity He might be the nicest person ever created. For this reason, he will never be as famous as some other pieces of shit.
Makes me sick.
I’ve seen him live as well. Great show. So much goddamn fun.
Saw him live at the House of Blues in Myrtle Beach about 10 years ago…it was the most fun I’ve ever had at a concert. He’s incredible.
Pretty sure the SNL cast member that mentioned Al to Nirvana was Victoria Jackson, if my memory isn’t shot from sticking my head in the microwave to give myself a tan.
I’m willing to back you up on that one.
considering she was in UHF, that’s a pretty decent guess.
Yeah, she even said so on the Biography channel thing.
WHY CANT I HAVE UHF ON DVD FOR LESS THAN $33 THATS INSANITY
GO TO YOUTUBE AND TYPE: “UHF” AND THEN turn off your caps please.
I refuse.
It’s “Capitol,” not “Capital.” Also, he’s been on Sony/BMG for the majority of his career.
I can’t not love this guy. Weird Al is Legend.
Tangent: Kurt Cobain is a member of Club 27.
Maybe that’s why some people probably freaked out about it.
So what I’m getting here is that you have to be a former Beatle or Prince in order for your career to survive turning down Weird Al.
…was that Starburns in that Mr. Show clip?
Probably. He did a lot of episodes, both acting and writing.
Man, right there at #1 you’re wrong. He’s not even with Capitol *now*. They dropped him after his first single, “Eat It”. He was with Scotti Bros. from ’83 – 96, then Volcano. His current album is on RCA.
Woops, type-o. You accidentally called Coolio an artist.
I was listening to some of his stuff, including the new album, on Spotify, and Al wrote a great “Double Feature” with “Nature Trail To Hell” (In 3-D) and “Slime Creatures From Outer Space” (Dare To Be Stupid). I’d pay $10 to see THAT Double Feature!!!