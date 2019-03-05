Graham MacIndoe

The National just released their latest album, Sleep Well Beast, towards the end of 2017, but they’ve announced that they’re already back with its follow-up: I Am Easy To Find, the band’s upcoming eighth album, will be released on May 17 via 4AD. The band also shared the album-opening song, “You Had Your Soul With You,” which features longtime David Bowie bandmate Gail Ann Dorsey taking over lead vocal duties during the track’s second half.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The album also features Sharon Van Etten, Kate Stables of This Is The Kit, Lisa Hannigan, and Mina Tindle. Matt Berninger commented on the amount of female collaborators the band worked with on the album, saying, “Yes, there are a lot of women singing on this, but it wasn’t because, ‘Oh, let’s have more women’s voices.’ It was more, ‘Let’s have more of a fabric of people’s identities.’ It would have been better to have had other male singers, but my ego wouldn’t let that happen.”

I Am Easy To Find, a short film by Mike Mills starring Alicia Vikander, and I Am Easy To Find, our new album out May 17. The former is not the video for the latter; the latter is not the soundtrack to the former. Pre-order the album at https://t.co/JrUsP4OQHJ. Film details TBA. pic.twitter.com/J6g8Sx0gMi — The National (@TheNational) March 5, 2019

Additionally, the album will also be accompanied by a short film with the same name, which was directed by Academy Award nominee Mike Mills and stars Academy Award-winning actress Alicia Vikander. The band says that details about the film are “TBA.”