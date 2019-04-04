The National’s ‘Light Years’ Video Is Cinematic And Nostalgic

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The National have shared another new single off their forthcoming album I Am Easy To Find. “Light Years” is a contemplative, piano-led track. If “Light Years” sounds familiar, it’s because The National performed it at many of their shows in 2018. The song has no backbeat, and is pretty much driven by just the piano melody and Matt Berninger’s careful voice. The simplicity makes it a live favorite, and the studio version is equally gorgeous.

The band also shared a video to accompany the new track. The “Light Years” video, which stars Academy Award nominee Alicia Vikander, was directed by acclaimed filmmaker Mike Mills (20th Century Women, Beginners). Shot in black and white, it follows Vikander through her life cycle, from an imaginative little kid to a happy, settled woman with a fulfilling life to look back on. Vikander is able to convey so much with just her eyes and body language. Even though her makeup and costuming is simple throughout the video, she still plays a convincing child and old woman.

Later this month, The National will set out for a sold-out run of intimate performances in Paris, London, New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles. The evening will include a screening of the I Am Easy To Find short film, a Q&A with members of the band and Mike Mills, and more exciting stuff. If you didn’t snag a ticket to one of those performances, The National are also embarking on a huge tour with Courtney Barnett and Alvvays.

I Am Easy To Find is out May 17 via 4AD. Watch the video for “Light Years” above.