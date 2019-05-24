The National Performed The Stunning Fan-Favorite ‘Rylan’ On ‘The Late Show’

05.24.19 1 hour ago

Last week, The National shared “Rylan,” and it’s been a long time coming. Even though the song appears on the band’s new album I Am Easy To Find, the track definitely isn’t new, as live versions have floated around for years now, and the song has become a fan favorite during that time. In the eyes of fans, the song begin its life on stage, so it’s fitting that when The National guested on The Late Show last night, that’s the track they chose to perform. Naturally, the band sounded confident and comfortable on the I Am Easy To Find highlight, as, again, they’ve been performing the song for years now.

Meanwhile, The Late Show shared a web-exclusive video yesterday of Matt Berninger and Pete Holmes quizzing each other about their relationship. The two have an immediate and fun rapport, as The National have appeared on Holmes’ podcast You Made It Weird With Pete Holmes on multiple occasions. There’s great chemistry here, and it’s smile-inducing to watch the two pal around backstage.

Watch The National perform “Rylan” above, and read our interview with Matt Berninger here. Also see where “Rylan” ranks in our list of the 40 best The National songs here.

I Am Easy To Find is out now via 4AD. Get it here.

