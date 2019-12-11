The Roots Link Up With Tish Hyman On Their New Uplifting Song ‘Feel It (You Got It)’

After a relatively long period of focusing on other projects, The Roots come out of semi-retirement with the release of their latest track “Feel It (You Got It)” with Tish Hyman. The iconic hip-hop band hailing from Philadelphia last released a full-length album, …And Then You Shoot Your Cousin. in 2014, but the band’s reportedly gearing up to release their 12th album End Game soon.

Over an uptempo beat backed with vintage live instrumentation from The Roots, Black Thought waxes poetic for two verses of the inspiring, conscious bars that underground hip-hop fans have grown accustomed to. Hyman’s vocals back the song’s chorus.

“Your life won’t always show the truth, I know sometimes it hurts to hear it,” Black Thought raps. “Miracles happen when you don’t let nothing hurt your spirit / I’ve been bringing birth to lyrics before my first appearance.”

Most of the band’s decision to stop perpetually touring stems from the fact that they are now the in-house band for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The group’s frontmen, Questlove and Black Thought, confirmed on The Breakfast Club that the band makes about the same amount of money on Fallon that they would if they still toured most of the year. With that said, any new music from The Roots is being handled with care.

Recently, Questlove released a musical cookbook with Martha Stewart. Hyman is an artist signed to Dom Kennedy’s label OPM.

Listen to “Feel It (You Got It)” in the clip above.