The Scoreboard is Uproxx Music’s bi-monthly look at who is putting points on the board and who is taking major L’s in the music world over the past couple weeks.

Individually, Beyonce and Jay-Z are two people who have a real knack for turning heads and making yacht-loads of money while doing so. Together, they could probably change the world, and they just might with what they just announced. Also over the last 14 days or so: Vince Staples wants his d-ck promptly gotten off of, Meg White gets no credit even from within her own band, smaller groups than the White Stripes might not be padding their bank accounts, and Martin Shkreli continues to get what he deserves.

Win: Marital bliss, live and on stage

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Mar 12, 2018 at 6:55am PDT

In 2014, hip-hop power couple Beyonce and Jay-Z embarked on the On The Run Tour, and there was rejoicing. It was one of the highest-grossing tours of the year, which makes sense considering it featured two of the most storied and skilled performers in their respective fields coming together in a celebration of music and committed love. It makes total sense, then, that the couple has officially announced a sequel tour, and this time, things are a lot different.

For one, the adulterous marital drama wasn’t a publicly known thing back in 2014, so that could lend itself to a different on-stage dynamic. Also, Blue Ivy could probably join them on stage and steal the show, but maybe she shouldn’t because the world would probably explode and the world has enough problems to deal with right now.