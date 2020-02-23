The Weeknd Opened Up About His ‘Off-And-On’ Relationship With Drugs

From the very early moments of his career, it’s been clear to listeners that drugs that have played a part in The Weeknd’s music and visuals. Combing through his discography, you can find tracks like “High For This” from his early days, his chart-topping “Can’t Feel My Face,” and “Party Monster” from his most recent album, Starboy. Ahead of next month’s After Hours release, The Weeknd sat day with CR Men to discuss a number of things including his relationship with drugs throughout his career.

While the issue has yet to hit stands, E! reports that when asked about his relationship with drugs, The Weeknd defined it as an “off-and-on” relationship. He was later asked if he still uses drugs as a whole and he said in response, “It doesn’t consume my life but occasionally helps me open up my mind, especially when I’m creating.”

While drugs may appear in the creative process for The Weeknd, there is one place that he remains completely sober.

“When I perform I’m completely sober and try not to even drink,” he said. “I’ve learned to balance thanks to touring.”

This issue of CR Men will officially hit stands on March 12, which conveniently lands the week before The Weeknd will deliver his fifth album, After Hours. The album will be followed by the After Hours Tour which will kick off in June. You can listen to The Weeknd’s latest single, “After Hours,” here.

[via E!]