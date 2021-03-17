The Weeknd released his debut mixtape House Of Balloons in 2011, before he was signed to XO Records. The project was an early indication of the singer’s massive success as it instantly put The Weeknd on the map. This Sunday officially marks the 10-year anniversary of the mixtape’s release, so to celebrate, the singer has decided to upload the project to streaming services in its original form for the first time.

The Weeknd shared the exciting news to social media, saying all of the original samples have been cleared for streaming, including Beach House’s “Master Of None” and Aaliyah’s “Rock the Boat.” “On Sunday for its 10 year anniversary I’m releasing House of Balloons on all streaming platforms for the first time in it’s original incarnation,” the singer wrote. “With the original mixes and samples.”

On Sunday for its 10 year anniversary I’m releasing House of Balloons on all streaming platforms for the first time in it’s original incarnation. With the original mixes and samples. 🎈 pic.twitter.com/Wi3joxt1fq — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) March 17, 2021

Ahead of announcing that the album is going to be made available for streaming, The Weeknd took aim at the Grammys just before their ceremony Sunday. The singer had previously called the Recording Academy “corrupt” after his acclaimed album After Hours did not receive a single nomination. This time, The Weeknd declares that he’s boycotting the event for good. In a statement given to the New York Times, The Weeknd said: “Because of the secret committees, I will no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys.”

House Of Balloons will be made available on streaming services 3/21.