The Weeknd performed at the halftime of the Super Bowl last night and his show went off without a hitch. His performance seemed to be without flaw, there were no technical issues, the choreography was on point, and so on. Maybe that’s thanks in part to the help that The Weeknd got from James Corden.

On the episode of The Late Late Show that aired ahead of the big game, The Weeknd joined Corden for a sketch in which the host tries to “save” The Weeknd’s performance. Corden’s advice didn’t make it into the halftime show, as The Weeknd wrapped the sketch by announcing to his crew, “OK, forget everything we just did, never let that man in this building again.”

Ahead of the performance, The Weeknd explained why it didn’t have any guest stars, saying, “I’ve been reading a lot of rumors. I wouldn’t bet on it. There wasn’t any room to fit it in the narrative, in the story I was telling in the performance. So yeah, there’s no special guests.” He also explained how the show fit in with the After Hours narrative: “I definitely want to be respectful to the viewers at home. I will still incorporate some of the storyline. It’s a very cohesive story I’ve been telling throughout this era and throughout this year. So the story will continue, but definitely we’ll keep it PG for the families. I’ll try my best.”

