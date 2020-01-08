The Weeknd closed out 2019 by notching two Billboard Top 15 hits with “Heartless” and “Blinding Lights,” which peaked at No. 1 and No. 11 respectively. Ahead of his upcoming album, which stands as one of the most anticipated of the year, The Weeknd sidesteps into the fashion lane once again thanks to his latest line.

Collaborating once again, The Weeknd and his label, XO, and the fashion line A Bathing Ape have come together to release a full capsule collection using another special camo made exclusively for XO. According to the press release, the capsule is led by a tee and long sleeve tee of The Weeknd in the special Baby Milo motif, a corduroy varsity jacket with the Generals logo and a denim jacket with the Champion logo that says “Bathing Ape XO Till We Overdose.” In addition to these, the capsule also includes a pullover hoodie, tees, full-zip hoodie, and sweatpants that use the Shark motif.

Delivered with the lookbook, readers can find The Weeknd, Metro Boomin, La Mar Taylor, and Derek Wise of 88Glam featured throughout the lookbook.

Set to arrive by week’s end, The BAPE x XO collection will be available at A BATHING APE® locations, us.bape.com, bape.com, and shop.theweeknd.com on Saturday, January 11th.

Scroll down to see the pieces from the upcoming capsule.

