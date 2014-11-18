The Woman From The Lumineers Looks A Lot Like Adult Arya Stark, So She Played The ‘GOT’ Theme On Her Cello

#Game of Thrones
11.18.14 4 years ago 9 Comments

Neyla Pekarek, cellist for the Lumineers, is a hardcore Game of Thrones fan, so for Halloween, she dressed up as Arya Stark. But what separated her from the rest of the Gendry-lovers out there is the fact that she looks A LOT like Maisie Williams, except, y’know, not 17.

Here’s a photo she took, complete with relevant caption.

To further prove her devotion to all things Game of Thrones, Pekarek performed a lovely cover of the theme song on her cello, which you can hear here.

This is still only my second favorite Lumineers/TV show pairing.

Via Billboard

Around The Web

TOPICS#Game of Thrones
TAGSARYA STARKgame of thronesNeyla Pekarekthe lumineers

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 15 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP