The Woman From The Lumineers Looks A Lot Like Adult Arya Stark, So She Played The ‘GOT’ Theme On Her Cello

Neyla Pekarek, cellist for the Lumineers, is a hardcore Game of Thrones fan, so for Halloween, she dressed up as Arya Stark. But what separated her from the rest of the Gendry-lovers out there is the fact that she looks A LOT like Maisie Williams, except, y’know, not 17.
Here’s a photo she took, complete with relevant caption.
To further prove her devotion to all things Game of Thrones, Pekarek performed a lovely cover of the theme song on her cello, which you can hear here.
This is still only my second favorite Lumineers/TV show pairing.
No mandolin? Its not quirky enough!
needs more hand claps
Suddenly, I am thirsty for pretentious beer.
Also, it would help if her head was flatter.
Enter the Broadsword.
Not only that, but she’s got a little Catelyn Stark in her, too. She absolutely looks like an adult Arya.
She’s even got the eyecaterpillars.
would…bang?
[i.imgur.com]
j/k