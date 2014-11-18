The Woman From The Lumineers Looks A Lot Like Adult Arya Stark, So She Played The ‘GOT’ Theme On Her Cello

Neyla Pekarek, cellist for the Lumineers, is a hardcore Game of Thrones fan, so for Halloween, she dressed up as Arya Stark. But what separated her from the rest of the Gendry-lovers out there is the fact that she looks A LOT like Maisie Williams, except, y’know, not 17.

Here’s a photo she took, complete with relevant caption.

To further prove her devotion to all things Game of Thrones, Pekarek performed a lovely cover of the theme song on her cello, which you can hear here.

This is still only my second favorite Lumineers/TV show pairing.

Via Billboard