There’s A Band That Records Punk Covers Of Classic ‘South Park’ Songs

#Cover Songs #South Park
Senior Pop Culture Editor
12.16.14 13 Comments

There are worse ideas than forming a South Park-themed punk band. For instance, not forming a South Park-themed punk band. Sea People hail from Philadelphia, but their hearts are in a mountain town in Colorado, although weirdly, they haven’t covered “Mountain Town” yet.

But they did get around to “Sexual Harassment Panda,” “Girl That I Like,” and “Up There,” as well as “Warts on Your Dick” from BASEketball. There are hundreds of songs in the South Park catalogue, so as long as Sea People don’t get kicked out of their own group like Randy Marsh and the Ghetto Avenue Boys (“SEE YA!”), they’ll have plenty of material to cover.

Via Sea People’s Bandcamp

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cover Songs#South Park
TAGSCOVER SONGSPUNK BANDSSEA PEOPLEsouth park

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP