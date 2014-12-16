There’s A Band That Records Punk Covers Of Classic ‘South Park’ Songs

There are worse ideas than forming a South Park-themed punk band. For instance, not forming a South Park-themed punk band. Sea People hail from Philadelphia, but their hearts are in a mountain town in Colorado, although weirdly, they haven’t covered “Mountain Town” yet.

But they did get around to “Sexual Harassment Panda,” “Girl That I Like,” and “Up There,” as well as “Warts on Your Dick” from BASEketball. There are hundreds of songs in the South Park catalogue, so as long as Sea People don’t get kicked out of their own group like Randy Marsh and the Ghetto Avenue Boys (“SEE YA!”), they’ll have plenty of material to cover.

Via Sea People’s Bandcamp