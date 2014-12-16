There’s A Band That Records Punk Covers Of Classic ‘South Park’ Songs

There are worse ideas than forming a South Park-themed punk band. For instance, not forming a South Park-themed punk band. Sea People hail from Philadelphia, but their hearts are in a mountain town in Colorado, although weirdly, they haven’t covered “Mountain Town” yet.
But they did get around to “Sexual Harassment Panda,” “Girl That I Like,” and “Up There,” as well as “Warts on Your Dick” from BASEketball. There are hundreds of songs in the South Park catalogue, so as long as Sea People don’t get kicked out of their own group like Randy Marsh and the Ghetto Avenue Boys (“SEE YA!”), they’ll have plenty of material to cover.
When’s the national tour? Sign me up!
I’m gonna’ need punk covers of “Taco-Flavored Kisses” and “Uncle Fukka” ASAP. Bonus points if they keep the fart solo in the latter.
I don’t know. Once Uncle Fukka was rap covered by Terrence And Phillip that pretty much put the stamp on it.
“Sexual Harassment Panda” – classic. If they could also cover the “James Cameron” song, that would be super, thanks for asking.
Some songs are so inherently perfect that a cover version is insulting. Hopefully these guys realize that and leave the cash for gold song alone.
Cash For Gold, and Wackin It are two of the best songs for annoying my wife
If nothing else, this at least serves as an excuse for all of us to listen to “Now You’re a Man” from Orgazmo for the 1,000th time
[youtu.be]
I’ll gladly accept let’s fighting love thanks
For me my favorite song of theirs is a tie between “I’ve got something in my front pocket” or
[www.youtube.com]
If you like punk music and cartoons check out Hired Goons, all of their songs are about The Simpsons and are pretty fucking rad.
[www.youtube.com]
We were supposed to play with those guys here in Indy but they cancelled due to illness or something. A couple of them came to see us when we were in Chicago last time….
Freedom Isn’t Free and What Would Brian Boitano Do?
James Cameron loiter of the sea anyone?