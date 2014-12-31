There’s A McDonald’s-Themed Black Sabbath Cover Band Called Mac Sabbath

Senior Pop Culture Editor
12.31.14 6 Comments

The end of 2013 saw the introduction of the Pizza Underground, Macaulay Culkin’s pizza-themed Velvet Underground cover band. Not to be outdone, 2014 has chucked that idea onto humanity’s roof and handed us Mac Sabbath, a traveling group of freaks who play Black Sabbath songs but change the lyrics so they’re about fast food. Also, they dress up as various McDonaldland characters, including Mayor McCheese and Grimace, obviously.

Grimace looks like purple drank-colored candy corn. Anyway, have a listen and decide if you’re lovin’ it.

Via Laughing Squid

