There’s A McDonald’s-Themed Black Sabbath Cover Band Called Mac Sabbath

The end of 2013 saw the introduction of the Pizza Underground, Macaulay Culkin’s pizza-themed Velvet Underground cover band. Not to be outdone, 2014 has chucked that idea onto humanity’s roof and handed us Mac Sabbath, a traveling group of freaks who play Black Sabbath songs but change the lyrics so they’re about fast food. Also, they dress up as various McDonaldland characters, including Mayor McCheese and Grimace, obviously.
Grimace looks like purple drank-colored candy corn. Anyway, have a listen and decide if you’re lovin’ it.
Screw Led Zepellin Mac Sabbath just became the greatest band ever!
This is something I never knew was missing from my life
I love comedy metal.
When I was living in San Diego, I used to go to Ocean Beach to catch the next weird mashup band. The best one was a group that dressed up like little people from Wizard of Oz and threw hunks of sourdough bread at the audience. I’m not sure what they were going for, but it was hilarious.
They’re about to get super duper sued. McDonald’s isn’t exactly a cool company that has a sense of humor about itself.
OMG, they need to play at GWAR-B-Q 2015!!