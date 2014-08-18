There’s A ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Homage In Nicki Minaj’s New Music Video

Nicki Minaj released a new music video about her butt *YAWN* that includes an homage to Mystery Science Theater 3000. Rowsdower! If you stick around until the end of “Anaconda,” you’ll see a human and a familiar pair of robots watching a movie starring Nicki that’s even bouncier than The Other Woman.

This begs the question, is Nicki a Mike or a Joel? (#TeamMike.)