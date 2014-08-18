There’s A ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Homage In Nicki Minaj’s New Music Video

Nicki Minaj released a new music video about her butt *YAWN* that includes an homage to Mystery Science Theater 3000. Rowsdower! If you stick around until the end of “Anaconda,” you’ll see a human and a familiar pair of robots watching a movie starring Nicki that’s even bouncier than The Other Woman.
This begs the question, is Nicki a Mike or a Joel? (#TeamMike.)
I’m disappointed (but not at all surprised) that the nice homage was ruined by using the silhouettes in the wrong aspect ratio.
Not like I expected anything from her, but holy fuck are those lyrics terrible.
There’s a hideous mutant in every Nicki Minaj video named Nicki Minaj
I’m going to say she isn’t remotely aware of Mst3k and whoever produced her video was bored and just did not give a fuck.
Team Joel, motherfucker. That song sounds like a mashup of “Baby Got Back” and the vox from “Do The Bartman.”
Leonard Maltin gave the video two-and-a-half stars.
If I’m going to watch the MST3K crew checking out footage of a fake screeching monster I’ll just watch the Gamera treatments.
Team Joel for life. I just got around to watching this. Wow. I’ve never heard her “music” before. I was going to say that anything that gets MST3K press is good, but I honestly doubt how much the two markets might overlap, and now my brain has that song inside of it, which I resent.