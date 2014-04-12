This Awesome Dad Has Been Recreating Famous Album Covers With His Sons

04.12.14

It’s one thing to listen to Birth of the Cool and Midnight Marauders and Stankonia when you’re a kid. It’s another to have your dad Photoshop you into their album covers. Since 2012, Lance Underwood, who officially qualifies as a “Cool Dad,” has been replacing the likes of John Coltrane and Dr. Dre on A Love Supreme and The Chronic with his two sons, Taj and Amar, on the aptly titled Tumblr, QT Albums. One’s the DJ, one’s the rapper, and may they never appear on Cannibal Corpse’s Tomb of the Mutilated.

tumblr_myg1wbqODQ1sv1bfuo1_500

tumblr_mo4h9ryzoz1sv1bfuo1_500

tumblr_mo4gorPmZo1sv1bfuo1_500

tumblr_mo4gp9EiAb1sv1bfuo1_500

tumblr_mo4gpp7rc31sv1bfuo1_500

tumblr_mo4gtqqXCx1sv1bfuo1_500

tumblr_mo4h32z4eg1sv1bfuo1_500

tumblr_mo4h7oULFa1sv1bfuo1_500

tumblr_myg1rn0edB1sv1bfuo1_500

tumblr_myg1tuPrKu1sv1bfuo1_500

tumblr_myyh5qPfbY1sv1bfuo1_500

tumblr_mz17t4XDKZ1sv1bfuo1_500

tumblr_mz6qmoYtPE1sv1bfuo1_500

Via QT Albums

