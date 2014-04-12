This Awesome Dad Has Been Recreating Famous Album Covers With His Sons

It’s one thing to listen to Birth of the Cool and Midnight Marauders and Stankonia when you’re a kid. It’s another to have your dad Photoshop you into their album covers. Since 2012, Lance Underwood, who officially qualifies as a “Cool Dad,” has been replacing the likes of John Coltrane and Dr. Dre on A Love Supreme and The Chronic with his two sons, Taj and Amar, on the aptly titled Tumblr, QT Albums. One’s the DJ, one’s the rapper, and may they never appear on Cannibal Corpse’s Tomb of the Mutilated.

Via QT Albums