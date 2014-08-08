This Is What It Looks Like When Lady Gaga Gets Hospitalized For Altitude Sickness

Lady Gaga was hospitalized for altitude sickness after playing a concert in Denver on Wednesday night, because reminder: Holy sh*t, Denver is literally one mile into the air. She posted this photo on Instragram to document her ordeal, with the caption:
Altitude Sickness is no Joke! #hitThatHospitalShit #artRaveDenver many true ravers crowd tonight
Denver’s website helpfully has a list of tips for acclimating to the high altitude, including this tip about physical activity:
Watch Your Physical Activity
The effects of exercise are more intense here. If you normally run 10 miles a day at home, you might try 6 miles in Denver.
So I’m guessing in Lady Gaga’s case that equates to, if you normally run around on stage with 25 pounds of ostrich entrails, you might want to try 15. Lesson duly noted, city of Denver.
Doers she smoke? That will do it too. Nothing like watching my Dad collapse on the jetway at the Denver Airport.
If that is the ratio of activity from here to Denver, then I would have to be careful getting up for a snack from the fridge.
Ok, Denver-ites, is it true that you should drink a ton of water while up there? My mom was told that on a trip, but I doubt the validity. We’re at sea level in Florida.
I can’t tell you why, but that’s the recommendation. Maybe the low relative-humidity.
Her oxygen mask is upside down.
#pedantic