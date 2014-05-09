Three Men Known As The ‘Miley Cyrus Gang’ Started A Bar Fight By Talking About Miley Cyrus

Getty Image

Three men who are being called “The Miley Cyrus Gang” in Joliet, Illinois — Daniel Lahey, 26, Robert Krapil, 27, and Ryan Elliot, 27 — launched an attack on bar patrons after loudly talking about Miley Cyrus. Huh? I mean, sure, Miley Cyrus can be a polarizing figure and all, but still seems like an odd thing to pick a fight about.

The Joliet Patch, however, has some more details about what went down before the fight started:

“There was a racial slur about him being a Mexican and he (was) drinking a Corona beer and that he should be drinking American beer instead of a Mexican beer and told him to go over and sit over at the other end of the bar with all of the other Mexicans,” Donnie Rice of Joliet said of the man first allegedly targeted by at least three young men in the Hickory Street bar Lety’s place.

And …. There we go.

“I was just trying to protect one of the guys and the girl getting beat up and then they just switched from beating that guy and the girl up to me,” said Rice, who two days later sports a pair of blackened eyes from the thrashing he took. Rice said he felt the need to step in because the Hispanic man “was done. he was knocked out.” “He was knocked out and they were still kicking him in the face and stepping on the back of his head and still hitting him, kicking him while he was down,” said Rice, who had stopped into the bar to drop off food for his daughter, an employee of the place.

The three men were somehow only charged with misdemeanor battery, despite the severity and hate-fueled nature of the attack — although the witness/good Samaritan is pushing detectives for a steeper charge.

So… Might I make a suggestion here? Maybe calling a bunch a racist, Mexican-beating hate crime guys the “Miley Cyrus Gang” is trivializing the nature of their crimes. Perhaps a more appropriate name would be the “Racist, Mexican-Beating Hate Crime Motherf*cker Gang.” Has a nice ring to it?

(Via Huffington Post)