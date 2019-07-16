Getty Image

For the past handful of years now, Time has made it a tradition to decide who the most influential people on the internet are, and now the publication has shared its 2019 list. The list is not numbered, but at the very top is a name that’s not surprising to see: Lil Nas X.

“Old Town Road” is a viral tune that exploded online, but it has performed so well in this digital space that it has moved well beyond it, and it is in the process of making music history. It just became the longest-running No. 1 debut single ever, it has achieved plenty of feats before that, and there are surely more accomplishments to come.

Beyond Lil Nas X, the music world is well-represented on the list. Ariana Grande is another natural inclusion, considering that she is one of the most-followed people on Instagram. Cardi B is on the list as well, and social media played a big role in her come-up. She continues to thrive online now, like earlier this year when she almost got retweets from senators following criticisms she made against Donald Trump (who is also on the Time list, by the way). Also on the list is BTS, who have one of the largest and most enthusiastic online fan bases in all of music.

