New Drake Music Could Be Coming Very Soon Via The Just-Announced ‘Top Boy’ Soundtrack

In 2016, Drake bought the rights to the British series Top Boy, and since then, a revival has been in the works. The fruit of these labors is set to hit the world this weekend, when the Top Boy reboot premieres on Netflix on September 13. It turns out there is more than new episodes on the way, as there is a soundtrack album that is set to be released that same day.

Legendary ambient musician and producer Brian Eno composed the show’s score, but this soundtrack album is instead “a selection of music inspired by the series.” It doesn’t seem unreasonable to speculate that this could mean at least one new Drake song will be included on the soundtrack, especially since the soundtrack album was announced via the OVO Sound Twitter account.

TOP BOY

( a selection of music inspired by the series )

Available everywhere Friday Sept 13th @topboynetflix

Drake has had a big 2019 so far. He released the compilation album Care Package last month, and it ended up becoming his ninth No. 1 album. He also shared two new songs following the Toronto Raptors’ NBA Finals win, and featured on Meek Mill’s “Going Bad,” Rick Ross’ “Gold Roses,” and Swae Lee’s “Won’t Be Late.”

Top Boy: A Selection Of Music Inspired By The Series is out 9/13 via OVO Sound.

