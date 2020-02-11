Tory Lanez Is Headlining The Fifth Annual Revolt House NBA All-Star Concert

The NBA All-Star Game is taking place in Chicago this weekend and with it, a plethora of related events will also descend on the Windy City to give the crowds more options for entertainment. One such option will be Revolt House, a concert series staged by Sean Combs’ Revolt media group, taking place on the root of TheWit Hotel Thursday, February 13 and headlined by Toronto artist Tory Lanez.

Chicago’s own DJ Mile High will provide musical entertainment ahead of Tory’s performance, while the party itself features open bar, snacks, and various social media activations. Previous iterations of the Revolt House series have featured performers from DMX to Rick Ross, including Kash Doll, Jhene Aiko, and Trina.

Tory Lanez is currently promoting his latest entry in his Chixtape series, Chixtape V, which ups the ante on the classic R&B-sampling vibe of the series by adding features from some of the iconic artists interpolated on its downtempo beats. Artists on the guest list include Ashanti, Jagged Edge, Jermaine Dupri, Lil Wayne, Lloyd, Ludacris, Mario, Mya, Slim and Nyce of 112, Snoop Dogg, The-Dream, T-Pain, and more.

You can get more information about All-Star Weekend’s Revolt House Chicago at the official ticket site here.