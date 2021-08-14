Last month, DaBaby surprised the crowd at Miami’s Rolling Loud festival by bringing Tory Lanez onstage to perform with him. Many questioned the rapper’s decision to align himself with Tory after he allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion last summer, for which he later received felony assault charges. It was also not a good move for Tory, as prosecutors that by appearing at the festival, he violated his restraining order against her.

As it happens, DaBaby and Tory’s performance occurred right after Megan’s set. Sources told TMZ that Tory came within 100 yards of Megan during the festival, which violates the order. However, TMZ also reports that a person close to Tory claims that the rapper not only stayed away from Megan before and after his performance but that he never saw her during the festival.

Furthermore, TMZ adds that an insider says authorities believe DaBaby and Tory planned to rush the stage during Megan’s performance, but details are unknown. Prosecutors are asking a judge to increase Tory’s bail or completely revoke it, with the latter resulting in the rapper’s imprisonment until the trial for the shooting begins. A contempt hearing for the possible probation violation has been set for next Thursday.

