Touche Amore Return With The Emotionally Pulverizing New Song, ‘Green’

Los Angeles-based post-hardcore band Touche Amore recently celebrated the milestone of performing their 1,000 career concert. With the band currently in the midst of a tour with RX-approved band Turnstile shortly, the group revealed on Twitter that they used their downtime between to record a brand new song, “Green,” which you can hear above.

“Green” possesses all the guttural angst that you’d expect from the band, with leader Jeremy Bolm’s vocals walking that thin line between controlled yearning and complete emotional breakdown. It’s the band’s first offering since their last album, Stage Four, in 2016. The band had previously released three other albums before that, including the incredible 2013 effort Is Survived By.

The band’s current tour with Turnstile rolls into San Francisco tonight and continues through to May 7 with a show in Boston. Check out the full list of tour dates below.