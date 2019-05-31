Tove Lo’s New Single ‘Glad He’s Gone’ Finds The Euphoria In Heartbreak

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Swedish pop star Tove Lo is back with her first new music of 2019.

The singer (real name Ebba Tove Elsa Nilsson) is kicking off her new album cycle with the sweet, optimistic new single “Glad He’s Gone.” In the song, Nilsson reassures a friend post-breakup. (If you can’t tell from the title, she’s glad that this guy isn’t in the picture anymore.) Having your pick of lovers is better than being tied down to one guy, or as Nilsson puts it, “Never no tears for that sucker / Only one d*ck that’s a bummer.”

“It’s about friendship and love,” Tove Lo said in a press statement. “It’s the obligatory pep-talk you give your girlfriend when she’s going through a breakup. You’re reminding her she’s your partner-in-crime and showing unconditional support […] I’m telling a real story that I think girls need to hear. You want to know your friends are there for you during a breakup. It’s about all the fun you can have after heartbreak.”

The bright new track is the first single off Tove Lo’s upcoming album, Sunshine Kitty. Expect more positive bops reveling in femininity. “[The album title is] a play on p*ssy power, but it’s a happy, positive way of seeing it,” the singer said of the album. “This cartoon cat [featured on the artwork] is an extension of me and part of the new music. She’s super cute, but she does stupid sh*t like getting in fights and getting f*cked up. It’s how I feel the album sounds.”

Listen to “Glad He’s Gone” above.