Ed Sheeran recently released No. 6 Collaborations Project, and among many other joint efforts, it features “Antisocial,” a new song with Travis Scott. Well, Scott is in the midst of a world tour, and last night, he was in London. While he was in Ed Sheeran’s neck of the woods, he made the most of it and invited Sheeran on stage so the pair could perform their new collaboration.

Immediately after that, Scott also brought out Sheck Wes for a pair of songs, “Mo Bamba” and “Live Sheck Wes.”

Sheeran previously shared a video for the track alongside a 50-minute interview with iHeartRadio’s Charlemagne Tha God, in which he talks about every song on the record. He said “Antisocial” is about “having the anxiety of being in a club.” He also talked about his similarities with Scott, saying, “He struck me as someone I had a lot in common with. He doesn’t seem to me to be the type of person that’s chasing fame. I think it’s all to better himself as an artist.”

Watch clips from the performance above, and read our review of No. 6 Collaborations Project here.

No. 6 Collaborations Project is out now via Asylum/Atlantic. Get it here.

Ed Sheeran is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.