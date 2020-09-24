Travis Scott’s cross-promotion with Chris Nolan’s Tenet won’t stop at his soundtrack contribution. While his song “The Plan” appears on the soundtrack and in the film’s trailer, viewers of the film who brave movie theaters in-person may get a chance to see Travis’ short film Franchise as well. While there isn’t much detail on the film other than it’s directed by Travis himself, the Houston rapper has been teasing the release of a song by the same name arriving tonight at 9pm PT/midnight ET for the past couple of days.

I DIRECTED THIS FILM FOR THIS SAGA OF UTOPIA MY GUY CHRIS NOLAN LETS US ROCK IN ALL THE IMAXES WORLD WIDE. GO WATCH THE IMAX EXPERIENCE TONIGHT https://t.co/dEdmwRhTAJ pic.twitter.com/WfBCJ3WPpL — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) September 24, 2020

Meanwhile, his other major collaboration this month has seemingly reached its conclusion as the third and final drop of his McDonald’s merch has sold out, leaving his online store with a short, simple message for fans: “Soon.” The Travis Scott Meal at McDonald’s was also quite successful — so much so that the company had to revise its ordering procedure for the burger, even despite dire warnings from NLE Choppa and some employees not even knowing who Travis Scott is.

A MEESAGE FROM NOLAN pic.twitter.com/6LUnSBtFbv — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) September 24, 2020

Franchise, the song and its accompanying short film (likely a music video), is set to debut at select screenings of Tenet tonight. Find more information here and stay tuned to the streaming platform of your choice.