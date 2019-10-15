Getty Image

Travis Scott Gave Fans Free Shirts To Celebrate The No. 1 Debut Of ‘Highest In The Room’

Following the success of Astroworld and “Sicko Mode,” it’s clear that Travis Scott is one of the biggest rappers in the world, and here in 2019, his run of prosperity continues. He recently released “Highest In The Room,” his first single since Astroworld, and it debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. That makes it his second No. 1 single, his first No. 1 song since “Sicko Mode,” and his first single to debut in the top spot.

Naturally, Scott is pretty happy with himself, and he decided to celebrate with a token of appreciation for his fans, without whom he could not have achieved this feat. Last night, he shared a link where fans could get themselves a free “Highest In The Room” t-shirt courtesy of Scott, writing on Twitter, “FOR THE KIDS ! MERCH IS ON ME !! HOT 100% OFF TEE OUT NOW. THANK YOU !!! YOU THE REASON WE #1 AND I NEVER FORGET.” This shirts are currently sold out, and it’s not clear whether or not more will be made available.

It was announced yesterday that “Highest In The Room” debuted at No. 1 on the chart dated October 19, and it is just the 35th song ever to debut in the top spot. Two other songs have achieved that feat this year: Jonas Brothers’ “Sucker” and Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings.”

