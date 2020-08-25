Travis Scott And McDonald’s Appear To Be Collaborating On Something

Travis Scott has become one of the biggest names in music over the past few years. Now it appears he will be teaming up with the world’s biggest food brand, McDonald’s, for some sort of collaboration.

McDonald’s US chief marketing officer Morgan Flatley wrote in a leaked internal memo obtained by Business Insider, “From his impossible-to-get Nike sneaker line, to a cereal collab with General Mills that sold out in 30 seconds, to a record-setting virtual concert series inside Fortnite, Travis Scott is the definition of big in culture. Beyond this, he is a true fan of McDonald’s and our craveable, iconic food. He will resonate and spark excitement with our youthful multicultural customers, and has a few surprises to delight our crew and ensure they are part of the excitement.”

Flatley noted in the memo that the brand is also readying to work with other celebrities as well: “Travis is the first in a suite of big celebrities that resonate across segments and are true fans of our food and our brand. We can’t wait to share the rest of the lineup… in due time.”

This news follows rumors from earlier this month, when an image surfaced of a collection of Scott- and McDonald’s-themed merch.