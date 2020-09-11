After early rumors of a possible collaboration between Travis Scott and McDonald’s left fans to wonder what was in store, the two made the big reveal earlier this week and announced their new partnership. Just days after revealing the first wave of their collaboration, Scott and McDonald’s return with the second collection of merchandise. Fans can now choose from an array of t-shirts, hats, and hoodies, a keychain, a pair of house slippers, and much more.

The first collection of merchandise in Travis Scott and McDonald’s partnership was much more diverse that the second. The initial group featured expected merchandise items like hoodies, shorts, pants, hats, and socks, as well as some more unique items like a basketball uniform, a tie, three different rugs, a basketball, styrofoam cups, a cardboard cutout of a Travis Scott action figure, and a McNugget-shaped body pillow. Upon its arrival, fans took to social media to share their reactions which ranged from positive to negative to just flat-out confused.

Travis Scott and McDonald’s partnership began with the fast-food chain announcing the “Travis Scott Meal,” which is a slightly-altered Quarter Pounder With Cheese meal, in a commercial featuring the Houston rapper as an action figure.

Travis Scott’s and McDonald’s second collection is available for purchase on Travis’ website here.