Travis Scott Is Playstation’s Latest Creative Partner

Travis Scott has spent the year teaming with big-name brands. In April, he paired with Fortnite, holding a live concert on their platform and premiering the single “The Scotts” with Kid Cudi. Travis later took his talents to McDonald’s, resulting in a Travis Scott Meal, three merchandise releases, an action figure, and more. Now he has a third partnership, this time with Playstation.

Together, Playstation and Scott, along with his Cactus Jack brand, plan to “produce innovative projects that we hope will delight our collective fans,” as the platform revealed on its website. The first release through their partnership is a promo video, in which they debut a new pair of Nike Dunk Lows with reversed Swooshes and the Playstation logo placed near the heel. The collaboration is expected to arrive around the release of Sony’s upcoming Playstation 5, on November 12.

Travis was recently spotted with advance version of the Playstation 5, more than a month before its release. The Houston rapper spoke about his new role in a press statement saying, “I’m really looking forward to being able to showcase everything that Cactus Jack has worked on with Sony and the Playstation team.” He added, “Most importantly I’m excited to see how the Playstation fans and family respond, and I look forward to running some games with everybody very soon!”

