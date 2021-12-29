Travis Scott, who was removed from a number of festivals’ lineups in the wake of the disaster at his own Astroworld Festival in November, may soon be returning to at least one fest’s big stage in 2022. At least, that’s what fans think after the Rolling Loud Twitter account teased the early-bird presale for the traveling festivals’ upcoming Miami event in 2022. “This early bird presale is for the ragers that trust the process,” read the tweet, purposefully adding the nickname Travis uses for his most enthusiastic fans.

This early bird presale is for the ragers that trust the process — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) December 27, 2021

It didn’t take long for those fans to read between the line and begin expressing hopes for Travis’ return to the stage since first being dropped from the Day N Vegas lineup and eventually receiving pink slips to such fests as Coachella, as well as business partnerships with Anheuser-Busch and Dior. Travis has received criticism for his role in the Astroworld disaster and his responses to it after he hired a lawyer with past Trump connections as his defense in the upcoming combined lawsuit against him from over 3,000 plaintiffs.

Carti Friday

Travis Saturday

Kanye Sunday

Let’s do this 🙏🏽 — Isaiah Wilson (@IsaiahWballer) December 27, 2021

Pls tell me Travis is performing — Sosa (@nycsosaa) December 27, 2021

Put Travis on!! — Papi Chulo ➆ (@LxKxng) December 28, 2021

It wouldn’t be the first time Rolling Loud offered a troubled artist a path to redemption — or at least, revenue, given the unapologetic stances of the previously “canceled” rappers who performed on the festival’s stage. Rolling Loud’s organizers were close friends with the problematic XXXTentacion, who performed there while under investigation for accusations of horrifying abuse, and more recently, Rolling Loud backed DaBaby’s upcoming tour after his homophobic comments onstage got him censured by GLAAD, Elton John, and Dua Lipa — statements that ironically occurred during his Rolling Loud Miami performance earlier this year.

If Travis does perform, it seems there are still plenty of fans who would be delighted, even as at least 10 of his fans’ families mourn their unfortunate deaths at Astroworld. See some of the responses below.

aye @RollingLoud be the crazy fuckers we know n love & put travis on the miami lineup💯 WE NEED TO RAGE — D.E.V🖤 (@devtheprophet) December 28, 2021

What’s a rolling loud without Travis!? Y’all did a badass job handling crowd control in Miami for Travis 2021. 👏🏾 @RollingLoud — Jenn Aubrey Gee (@88Lovemeharder) December 28, 2021

if Rolling Loud don’t put Travis back idk anymore — KAKTii (@kristoferutanes) December 29, 2021