Straight from the Pacific Northwest, Travis Thompson drops in to rack up some “Dead Prezis” on the latest UPROXX Sessions. The Burien, Washington native’s latest is a high-speed, pedal-to-the-metal get-money anthem and in his live performance, he displays both an impressive degree of technical skill (check out that breath control) and a well-practiced nonchalance that makes it look all too easy.

When we last heard from Travis Thompson, he’d just released his 2019 album, Reckless Endangerment, but like many of our favorites, was forced to take 2020 off by the onset of the global COVID-19 pandemic and resultant shutdowns. However, he returned with a vengeance this past summer, dropping a follow-up project titled Blvd Boy featuring appearances from G-Eazy (who appears on the album version of “Dead Prezis”), Kota The Friend, Kyle (on “Parked Cars”), and Westside Boogie (on “Bad Luck”).

From a suburb of Seattle to the UPROXX Sessions stage, Travis Thompson is gaining momentum by the minute. Now’s the time to get a ticket to the train, because there are few other rappers who are gaining steam as quickly.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too.