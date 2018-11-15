Andrew Paynter

Last year, the festival scene in general received a lot of criticism for not having a lot of diversity in their lineups, but in that respect, Treefort Music Fest was an outlier. In last year’s lineup, Andrew W.K. was the only white male among the top-billed artists, and having that sort of cultural variety made the Boise, Idaho festival both representative and interesting. Believe it or not, it’s around the time of year when festivals start revealing their 2019 lineups, and Treefort’s first wave of announced acts is off to a strong start.

Treefort Music Fest

Atop the poster so far are indie legend Liz Phair, the genre-defiant Toro Y Moi, and Angelique Kidjo’s Remain In Light, which is an afrobeat reimagining of the legendary Talking Heads album of the same name. Elsewhere on the bill are Low, Delicate Steve, Mt. Joy, Black Mountain, Black Moth Super Rainbow, Laura Veirs, Y La Bamba, Rituals of Mine, Rubblebucket. There are more names set to be announced later on, but the enigmatic Boise festival is already off to a strong start and making a great attempt at being one of 2019’s most diverse festivals.

Check out the Treefort Music Fest poster above. At least year’s event, we took portraits of a bunch of different performers, so check out that gallery here.