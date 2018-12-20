Getty Image

Last month, Boise’s Treefort Music Fest revealed the first phase of its lineup, and it was off to a promising start with a roster led by Toro Y Moi and Liz Phair. Today, Treefort has announced its second round of artists, and the lineup is only getting stronger.

Two of the additions are most notable, one being Vince Staples, who had one of 2018’s finest hip-hop albums with his short-but-substantial FM!. The other is American Football, the legendary emo band that reformed for a new self-titled album in 2016, and is getting ready to share another self-titled record in 2019. Beyond that, today’s announcement also includes mewithoutYou, JPEGMAFIA, Cherry Glazerr, Sudan Archives, Flint Eastwood, TEEN, and others.

Second round of artists playing #treefort2019 are the raddest addition to an already 🔥 lineup!! pic.twitter.com/XEKgWxpqgO — Treefort Music Fest (@treefortfest) December 20, 2018

The lineup overall is exemplary, as it features Illuminati Hotties, Angelique Kidjo’s Remain In Light, Low, Delicate Steve, Mt. Joy, Black Mountain, Black Moth Super Rainbow, Laura Veirs, Y La Bamba, Rituals of Mine, Rubblebucket, and others. The entire lineup is set to be revealed in February, and it’s bound to be great with something for everybody to enjoy; The 2018 fest was one of the most diverse and representative in the festival landscape, and it was an awesome time.

