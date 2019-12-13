Billie Eilish And Nipsey Hussle Are Among The Top Trending Google Searches Of 2019

Google is how millions and millions of people find what they’re looking for on the internet, so trending on Google is a pretty big deal. Google keeps detailed data on how people use their platform, and now they have unveiled their top trending search terms of 2019, broken down into a number of categories.

When it comes to people, Billie Eilish was the sixth in the most-trending searches worldwide. Eilish, of course, had a huge year, releasing her debut album, releasing her No. 1 single “Bad Guy,” and making Grammy nomination history. Also on that list, at No. 8, was R. Kelly, although not for reasons as positive as Eilish’s. He gained a new level of infamy following the release of the Surviving R. Kelly documentary, which laid out sexual abuse allegations against the singer. In the “Passings” category, Nipsey Hussle ranked second due to his tragic death earlier this year.

When the scope is narrowed to just traffic in the United States, Hussle was the third most popular search overall. The list of most searched people also includes Kelly and 21 Savage. In the rankings of searches about babies, the kids landed Kanye West, Cardi B, and Trey Songz in the top ten. Kelly was the most-searched musician, and he was followed by 21 Savage, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, ASAP Rocky, Motley Crue, Lizzo, Gladys Knight, Tekashi 69, and Joy Villa. Surviving R. Kelly was also the ninth most trending TV show.

These lists do not represent the most-searched terms of the year, but rather, the terms that experienced the most growth since last year. Google explains it, “Lists are based on search terms that had the highest spike this year as compared to the previous year.”

There’s a lot more data to explore, so check it out here.

