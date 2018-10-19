Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Around this time last year, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross shared their version of John Carpenter’s classic theme from the Halloween movie, bringing their synthy film scoring expertise to the beloved original recording. Since Halloween is coming right up, Sacred Bones has decided to offer a re-release of the song, which will be available on both orange and black vinyl. One side of the 12″ record features Reznor and Ross’ version of the theme, while the other features Carpenter’s re-recording from 2017’s Anthology: Movie Themes 1974–1998.

At the time of the original release, Reznor said that after seeing Halloween in theaters, he and his friends left the place “with the sh*t genuinely scared out of us and that theme stuck firmly in our heads”:

“I clearly remember my friends and I at thirteen years old conning our parents into letting us see Halloween when it came out in 1978. We left the theater forever changed. We were damaged and scarred, with the sh*t genuinely scared out of us and that theme stuck firmly in our heads. John Carpenter, it’s your fault that I turned out the way I did.”

Carpenter is a fan of Reznor and Ross as well, as he said about their rendition of the song, “Moody and dark, Trent Reznor‬ and Atticus Ross’ version of Halloween does amazing justice to the original. I’m impressed.”

Listen to Reznor and Ross’ cover of the Halloween theme above, and pre-order the vinyl here.