While the real-life Miley Cyrus has been embracing more of a hip-hop sound lately, her Black Mirror character Ashley O has been dabbling in industrial rock. Or rather, poppy covers of Nine Inch Nails songs.

On Thursday, Cyrus shared the full audio for the Ashley O song “On A Roll.” “On A Roll” transforms NIN’s “Head Like A Hole” into a synth-y self-love anthem — and against all odds, it’s incredibly catchy. Today, Cyrus has shared the full studio version of her cover of “Right Where It Belongs.”

We already knew that Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor gave Cyrus and Black Mirror the okay to use his music. Series creator Charlie Brooker said in a press conference, “Trent got it straight away, it was via email and he was really happy pretty quickly.”

But Reznor posted his official approval of the Ashley O songs to his Twitter. He shared the full-length Ashley O version of “Right Where It Belongs” with a personalized caption. “Feels like I’ve been here before…?,” Reznor tweeted. He also added a bunch of hashtags:

“#blackmirror #mileycyrus #ashleyo #goddamnitthisisactuallyprettygoodandidontknowwhoiamanymore.”

Hey, dude! Pop music, at its best, can be more than “pretty good.” Ashley O’s version of the song is inventive and fun, and shows the versatility of Reznor’s original. You can listen for yourself above.