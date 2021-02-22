Trick Daddy Takes A Plea Deal In His Cocaine Possession And DUI Case

TMZ reports Trick Daddy, who was arrested in Miami on DUI and cocaine possession charges this past January, has pled guilty to cocaine possession in exchange for a reduced sentence. He’ll get credit for time served, while the DUI charge has been dropped. The amount of cocaine was small enough that it resulted in “a very low-level,” third-degree felony, with no additional probation required. There was, however, some community service tacked-on, which Trick was apparently happy to oblige.

Trick Daddy’s attorney told TMZ, “As part of the plea he was also able to give back to the community he loves so much with a donation to Camillus House homeless shelter.” Trick was arrested, according to the Miami Herald, after police responded to reports of a dark Range Rover running red lights and hitting road signs. Trick Daddy failed a field sobriety test, while the cocaine was found on a dollar bill among his possessions. His bond was set at $5,000 for the cocaine charges and $1,000 for the DUI.

Trick was recently the focus of an episode of Uproxx’s React Like You Know that saw up-and-coming young stars like 2KBaby, NLE Choppa, and Shordie Shordie offer their thoughts on the Miami veteran’s classic 1998 video “Nann N****” with Trina.