‘Triller’ Is The Michael Jackson-Inspired Mixtape You Need For Halloween

As great as “Monster Mash” is, your Halloween party guests might tire of the Crypt-Kicker Five after you play 43 times in a row. You’ve got to mix things up a bit. So, go with “Monster Mash,” then “The Blob,” and now that everyone’s tired of kitschy novelty songs, put on Triller, “a hip hop, trap, acoustic piano, and everything-in-between infused remix” of Michael Jackson’s Thriller and other MJ classics from the mind behind Ballin’ Oates, the Melker Project.

You can download the album here, or listen to it below, Plus! There are even Triller t-shirts. They’re a lot less expensive than a “Michael Jackson Thriller Jacket for Adults.”